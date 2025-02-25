16 Analysts Assess EQT: What You Need To Know

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on EQT EQT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.44, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $50.43, the current average has increased by 7.95%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of EQT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $54.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $49.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $66.00 $59.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $35.00 $34.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $55.00 Jean Ann Salisbury Bernstein Maintains Outperform $73.00 $73.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $56.00 $41.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $53.00 $52.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $49.00 $49.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $55.00 $45.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $53.00 $50.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $57.00 $48.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $44.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Announces Market Perform $50.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $49.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for EQT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EQT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know EQT Better

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and the transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Financial Milestones: EQT's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, EQT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.87% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EQT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

