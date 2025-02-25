Forecasting The Future: 15 Analyst Projections For Foot Locker

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Foot Locker FL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 6 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 1 5 2 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Foot Locker, revealing an average target of $23.87, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.7%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Foot Locker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $20.00 $23.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $16.00 $17.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $29.00 $34.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $22.00 $25.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $26.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $28.00 $34.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Neutral $24.00 $27.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $30.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Hold $22.00 $27.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $27.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Foot Locker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Foot Locker's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Foot Locker's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Foot Locker's Background

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has a presence in the Middle East. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands, includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Foot Locker: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Foot Locker's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Foot Locker's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Foot Locker's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Foot Locker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Foot Locker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.99, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

