The Analyst Verdict: Tempus AI In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Tempus AI TEM underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.71, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average has increased by 12.95% from the previous average price target of $53.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Tempus AI among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Announces Buy $74.00 - Mark Schappel Loop Capital Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $54.00 $52.00 Doug Schenkel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $60.00 - Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Announces Buy $74.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tempus AI. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tempus AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Tempus AI's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tempus AI's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tempus AI's Background

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tempus AI displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tempus AI's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -41.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempus AI's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -99.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempus AI's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tempus AI's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.78, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

