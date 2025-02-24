7 Analysts Assess Remitly Global: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Remitly Global RELY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.29, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.32% from the previous average price target of $23.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Remitly Global's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $21.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $27.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $21.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $23.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Remitly Global. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Remitly Global compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Remitly Global's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Remitly Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. The company's revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company's currency purchases.

Remitly Global: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Remitly Global's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Remitly Global's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Remitly Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

