Forecasting The Future: 27 Analyst Projections For Walmart

Analysts' ratings for Walmart WMT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 27 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 18 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 12 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Walmart, presenting an average target of $108.56, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.24% from the previous average price target of $100.30.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Walmart. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul Guggenheim Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $107.00 $109.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $112.00 $113.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $108.00 $97.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $114.00 $118.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $118.00 $93.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $108.00 $98.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $106.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $111.00 $98.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $98.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $112.00 $97.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $100.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $113.00 $100.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $106.00 $100.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $96.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $90.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $111.00 $105.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $115.00 $86.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $100.00 $96.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $94.00 $89.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $96.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Walmart's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Walmart Better

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Financial Milestones: Walmart's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Walmart's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

