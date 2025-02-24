Analyst Expectations For EPAM Sys's Future

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for EPAM Sys EPAM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $274.0, a high estimate of $295.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.38% increase from the previous average price target of $260.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of EPAM Sys among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $250.00 $275.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $265.00 $265.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $256.00 $230.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Buy $288.00 $305.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $290.00 $250.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $295.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of EPAM Sys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EPAM Sys's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPAM Sys analyst ratings.

Delving into EPAM Sys's Background

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenue. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Financial Milestones: EPAM Sys's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, EPAM Sys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.92% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: EPAM Sys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPAM Sys's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPAM Sys's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.