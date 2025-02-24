What Analysts Are Saying About AMN Healthcare Services Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated AMN Healthcare Services AMN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 8.5% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AMN Healthcare Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $33.00 $38.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $47.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $34.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AMN Healthcare Services's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering AMN Healthcare Services: A Closer Look

AMN Healthcare Services is one of the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2023, it offered more than 13,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division; the other third is generated from its physician placement and technology-backed workplace solutions divisions.

Understanding the Numbers: AMN Healthcare Services's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AMN Healthcare Services's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.87% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AMN Healthcare Services's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMN Healthcare Services's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMN Healthcare Services's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, AMN Healthcare Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

