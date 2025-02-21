Deep Dive Into Church & Dwight Co Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Church & Dwight Co CHD, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $107.8, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.08% from the previous average price target of $105.60.

The perception of Church & Dwight Co by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $106.00 $107.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $93.00 $90.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $105.00 $103.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $105.00 $105.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $126.00 $128.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $103.00 $105.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $90.00 $85.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $107.00 $99.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $128.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Church & Dwight Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Church & Dwight Co's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Church & Dwight Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Church & Dwight Co Better

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, WaterPik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to extend the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives more than 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Key Indicators: Church & Dwight Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Church & Dwight Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

