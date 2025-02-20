Expert Outlook: Harley-Davidson Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Harley-Davidson HOG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $31.14, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.5% lower than the prior average price target of $36.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Harley-Davidson is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $28.00 $35.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $33.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Buy $31.00 $39.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $31.00 $34.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Harley-Davidson compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Harley-Davidson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Harley-Davidson's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Harley-Davidson's Background

Harley-Davidson is a leading global manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles across the custom, cruising, and touring segments, as well as related merchandise, parts, and accessories. In recent years, the firm has expanded into the adventure touring market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand. Its captive finance arm, Harley-Davidson Financial Services, provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley captured around 37% of the heavyweight domestic market in 2024.

Harley-Davidson: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Harley-Davidson's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -40.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Harley-Davidson's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -17.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harley-Davidson's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harley-Davidson's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Harley-Davidson's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

