The Analyst Verdict: Okta In The Eyes Of 34 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 34 analysts have evaluated Okta OKTA, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 10 17 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 9 13 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $105.62, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.12% increase from the previous average price target of $99.53.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Okta by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $96.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $108.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $110.00 $100.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $94.00 $96.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $95.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $90.00 $100.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 - Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $124.00 $129.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Announces Overweight $100.00 - Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $80.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $129.00 $123.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $101.00 $101.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $95.00 $90.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $90.00 $75.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $96.00 $92.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $94.00 $82.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $107.00 $97.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $105.00 $103.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $92.00 $80.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $108.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $106.00 $97.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $105.00 $95.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $81.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $100.00 $85.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $97.00 $92.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Okta. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Okta compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Okta's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Okta's Background

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Okta

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Okta's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Okta's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Okta's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Okta's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

