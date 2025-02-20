What Analysts Are Saying About Clearwater Analytics Hldg Stock

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.33, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.7% from the previous average price target of $33.11.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Clearwater Analytics Hldg by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $36.00 $30.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $36.00 $28.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Lowers Buy $32.00 $35.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $36.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $35.00 $33.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Clearwater Analytics Hldg. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clearwater Analytics Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clearwater Analytics Hldg's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Clearwater Analytics Hldg's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Clearwater Analytics Hldg Better

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc provides a SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors and government entities. It earns revenue from providing access to its SaaS platform to customers, services that support the implementation on the SaaS platform, selling perpetual and term-based software licenses and providing maintenance and support and professional services under contracts with customers. The majority of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Clearwater Analytics Hldg's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.36% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Clearwater Analytics Hldg adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

