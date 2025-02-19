Breaking Down Nike: 29 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 29 analysts have shared their insights on Nike NKE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 7 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 9 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nike, revealing an average target of $84.62, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. A 4.23% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $88.36.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Nike by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $80.00 $80.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $72.00 $102.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $80.00 $80.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $92.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $90.00 $72.00 Jay Sole UBS Maintains Neutral $73.00 $73.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $105.00 $110.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $75.00 $79.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $97.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $73.00 $80.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $79.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $92.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $80.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $84.00 $82.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $80.00 $93.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $92.00 $95.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $97.00 $105.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $82.00 $92.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $93.00 $96.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $82.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $79.00 $81.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $80.00 $82.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $73.00 $77.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $84.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Nike's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Nike's Background

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nike

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Nike's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 November, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nike's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nike's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

