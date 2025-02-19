A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On TJX Companies Through 9 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for TJX Companies TJX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $137.78, along with a high estimate of $151.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Marking an increase of 2.48%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $134.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TJX Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $135.00 $130.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $151.00 $148.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $115.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $134.00 $134.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $138.00 $133.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $132.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TJX Companies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TJX Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TJX Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TJX Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into TJX Companies's Background

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

TJX Companies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: TJX Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: TJX Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, TJX Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

