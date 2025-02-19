13 Analysts Assess Travelers Companies: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Travelers Companies TRV, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $266.23, along with a high estimate of $310.00 and a low estimate of $213.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.04% increase from the previous average price target of $263.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Travelers Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $286.00 $275.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $275.00 $268.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $310.00 $259.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $297.00 $275.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $287.00 $278.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $268.00 $273.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $225.00 $213.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $213.00 $217.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $268.00 $273.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $278.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $278.00 $295.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $259.00 $280.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $217.00 $256.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Travelers Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Travelers Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Travelers Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Travelers Companies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Travelers Companies Better

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Travelers derives 6% of its premiums from foreign markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Travelers Companies

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Travelers Companies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Travelers Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travelers Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travelers Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Travelers Companies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.29. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

