16 Analysts Have This To Say About Gilead Sciences

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Gilead Sciences GILD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Gilead Sciences, revealing an average target of $104.38, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.88% from the previous average price target of $92.47.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Gilead Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Shin Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $120.00 $80.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $90.00 $84.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $96.00 $85.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $105.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $123.00 $113.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $84.00 $84.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $113.00 $87.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $84.00 $84.00 Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Announces Buy $109.00 - Colin Bristow UBS Raises Neutral $96.00 $70.00 Salim Syed Mizuho Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gilead Sciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Gilead Sciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gilead Sciences analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Gilead Sciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gilead Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, Gilead Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.