6 Analysts Have This To Say About Floor & Decor Hldgs

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Floor & Decor Hldgs FND during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $99.67, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. Marking an increase of 3.1%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $96.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Floor & Decor Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $103.00 $118.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $95.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $103.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell $79.00 $79.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Floor & Decor Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Floor & Decor Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Floor & Decor Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Floor & Decor Hldgs's Background

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Floor & Decor Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Floor & Decor Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

