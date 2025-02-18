Sally Beauty Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings SBH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.62, with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 2.92% decrease from the previous average price target of $13.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Sally Beauty Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $10.50 $13.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $10.00 $12.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $14.00 - Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sally Beauty Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sally Beauty Holdings compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Sally Beauty Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. Sally Beauty operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Peru, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. Product offerings include hair color and care, hair dryers and hair-styling appliances, nail care, skin care, and others.

Sally Beauty Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sally Beauty Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.48% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sally Beauty Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sally Beauty Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sally Beauty Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sally Beauty Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

