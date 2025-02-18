4 Analysts Assess Lincoln Electric Holdings: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $226.75, with a high estimate of $245.00 and a low estimate of $211.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.34% increase from the previous average price target of $215.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Lincoln Electric Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $245.00 $230.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $211.00 $216.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $216.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lincoln Electric Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Electric Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Lincoln Electric Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lincoln Electric Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm's portfolio of products includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $4.2 billion in sales in 2023.

A Deep Dive into Lincoln Electric Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lincoln Electric Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln Electric Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln Electric Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln Electric Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

