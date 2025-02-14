Rollins Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Rollins ROL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rollins, revealing an average target of $51.14, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 1.61%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $50.33.

The standing of Rollins among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $48.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $49.00 $48.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $53.00 $52.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Announces Hold $48.00 - Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $56.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rollins. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rollins compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rollins's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Rollins's Background

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest-control services, with operations spanning North, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, market leader in the US, where it boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on US and Canadian markets.

Rollins's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rollins's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.02% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rollins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rollins's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Rollins's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

