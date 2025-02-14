7 Analysts Have This To Say About TransUnion

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on TransUnion TRU, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $118.43, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average has decreased by 2.24% from the previous average price target of $121.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TransUnion is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $104.00 $102.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $127.00 $130.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Buy $115.00 $125.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $126.00 $135.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $112.00 $115.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $130.00 $119.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $115.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TransUnion's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TransUnion's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into TransUnion's Background

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

Breaking Down TransUnion's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, TransUnion adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

