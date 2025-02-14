Twilio Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (21 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 21 analysts provided ratings for Twilio TWLO, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 7 2 2 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Twilio, revealing an average target of $133.1, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 39.27%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $95.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Twilio among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $145.00 $105.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $165.00 $91.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $185.00 $77.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $160.00 $90.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Underperform $75.00 $50.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $142.00 $94.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $160.00 $90.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Hold $130.00 $110.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $155.00 $140.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $83.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $160.00 $115.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $50.00 $50.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $115.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $85.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Hold $110.00 $80.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $77.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $85.00 $70.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $135.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Twilio. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Twilio. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Twilio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Twilio's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Twilio analyst ratings.

Discovering Twilio: A Closer Look

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Twilio's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Twilio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.67% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Twilio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.