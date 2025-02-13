Analyst Expectations For Vertiv Hldgs's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Vertiv Hldgs VRT in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vertiv Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $139.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average has increased by 6.83% from the previous average price target of $130.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vertiv Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $131.00 $142.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Hold $125.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $150.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $142.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $155.00 $141.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $140.00 $126.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $141.00 $134.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $141.00 $115.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $132.00 $124.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $145.00 $125.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $131.00 $121.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertiv Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vertiv Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vertiv Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

A Deep Dive into Vertiv Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vertiv Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.99% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Vertiv Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertiv Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vertiv Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

