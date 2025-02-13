Deep Dive Into Chefs' Warehouse Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Chefs' Warehouse CHEF, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $64.67, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $55.67, the current average has increased by 16.17%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Chefs' Warehouse among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $73.00 $60.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Raises Buy $68.00 $55.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $69.00 $60.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $60.00 $58.00 Alexander Slagle Jefferies Raises Buy $58.00 $53.00 Ben Klieve Lake Street Raises Buy $60.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chefs' Warehouse. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chefs' Warehouse. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chefs' Warehouse compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chefs' Warehouse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Chefs' Warehouse's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Chefs' Warehouse's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chefs' Warehouse analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. The Chefs' Warehouse operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, mid and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos and speciality food stores.

Chefs' Warehouse's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chefs' Warehouse showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.63% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Chefs' Warehouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chefs' Warehouse's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chefs' Warehouse's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.93.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.