Breaking Down Paycom Software: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Paycom Software PAYC were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Paycom Software, revealing an average target of $232.0, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.22% increase from the previous average price target of $208.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Paycom Software by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $221.00 $229.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $221.00 $234.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $210.00 $190.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $260.00 $197.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Raises Hold $248.00 $193.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Paycom Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Paycom Software compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Paycom Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Paycom Software's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Paycom Software's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paycom Software analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Paycom Software

Paycom is a fast-growing provider of payroll and human capital management software primarily targeting clients with 50-10,000 employees in the United States. Paycom was established in 1998 and services about 19,500 clients as of 2023, based on parent company grouping. Alongside its core payroll software, Paycom offers various HCM add-on modules, including time and attendance, talent management, and benefits administration.

Understanding the Numbers: Paycom Software's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Paycom Software's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.23% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Paycom Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

