Deep Dive Into Lincoln National Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Lincoln National LNC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $35.8, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.87% increase from the previous average price target of $34.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Lincoln National among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $37.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $29.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $38.00 Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Raises Hold $37.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lincoln National. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln National compared to the broader market.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The company's operating segment includes Annuities; Retirement Plan Services; Life Insurance and Group Protection. Its products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL, indexed universal life insurance (IUL), term life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Lincoln National: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Lincoln National's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lincoln National's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln National's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln National's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lincoln National's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

