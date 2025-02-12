Deep Dive Into DuPont de Nemours Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

DuPont de Nemours DD has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for DuPont de Nemours, revealing an average target of $100.75, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. A 3.12% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $104.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of DuPont de Nemours's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $107.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $105.00 $107.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $101.00 $104.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $92.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DuPont de Nemours's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DuPont de Nemours's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering DuPont de Nemours: A Closer Look

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DuPont de Nemours

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DuPont de Nemours showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.38% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DuPont de Nemours's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

