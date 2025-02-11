The Analyst Verdict: Praxis Precision Medicine In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $139.0, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. A decline of 0.71% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Praxis Precision Medicine by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hoang Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $111.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Praxis Precision Medicine. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Praxis Precision Medicine compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Praxis Precision Medicine's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Praxis Precision Medicine's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Praxis Precision Medicine

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The firm's pipeline covers PRAX-114, for the treatment of a broad range of patients suffering from major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; PRAX-944, for the treatment of Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease; PRAX-562, and PRAX-222, among others.

Key Indicators: Praxis Precision Medicine's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Praxis Precision Medicine's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -35.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Praxis Precision Medicine's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17188.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Praxis Precision Medicine's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -12.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

