What Analysts Are Saying About Charles Schwab Stock

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Charles Schwab SCHW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $90.82, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 7.44% from the previous average price target of $84.53.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Charles Schwab. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $91.00 $90.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $84.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $86.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $105.00 $98.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $95.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $93.00 $89.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $89.00 $90.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $93.00 $87.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $93.00 $81.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $75.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $94.00 $84.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $94.00 $84.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Charles Schwab's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Charles Schwab's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $9 trillion of client assets at the end of September 2024. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Charles Schwab: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Charles Schwab's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.94% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Charles Schwab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

