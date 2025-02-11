Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Health Catalyst Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Health Catalyst HCAT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $9.38, with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 10.67% from the previous average price target of $10.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Health Catalyst by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $12.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $10.00 $13.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $7.00 $9.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $10.00 $10.50 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Announces Overweight $9.00 - Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Health Catalyst's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Health Catalyst's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Health Catalyst's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Health Catalyst's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -19.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

