Breaking Down FactSet Research Systems: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of FactSet Research Systems FDS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $496.5, with a high estimate of $525.00 and a low estimate of $409.00. Observing a 3.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $478.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of FactSet Research Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $500.00 $503.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $518.00 $521.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $493.00 $469.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $503.00 $503.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $409.00 $373.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $503.00 $503.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $525.00 $485.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $521.00 $471.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into FactSet Research Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering FactSet Research Systems: A Closer Look

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the Global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Understanding the Numbers: FactSet Research Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: FactSet Research Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: FactSet Research Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

