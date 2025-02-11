Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Edgewell Personal Care

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Edgewell Personal Care EPC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Edgewell Personal Care, revealing an average target of $34.6, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.95% lower than the prior average price target of $38.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Edgewell Personal Care. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $35.00 $37.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $32.00 $35.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $36.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $36.00 $40.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $37.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Edgewell Personal Care. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Edgewell Personal Care. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Edgewell Personal Care compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Edgewell Personal Care compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Edgewell Personal Care's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Edgewell Personal Care's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Edgewell Personal Care analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Co is a personal-care company. The operating segments of the company include Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Some of the brands offered by the company include Edge, Skintimate, Personna, Schick, Carefree, Playtex, Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Edgewell Personal Care's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Edgewell Personal Care's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.09%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Edgewell Personal Care's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edgewell Personal Care's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edgewell Personal Care's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Edgewell Personal Care's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.