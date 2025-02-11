The Analyst Verdict: Enanta Pharma In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Enanta Pharma ENTA in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.25, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 17.2% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $23.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Enanta Pharma by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $18.00 $27.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $20.00 $26.00 Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $21.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Enanta Pharma. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enanta Pharma compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Enanta Pharma's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Enanta Pharma

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company which uses robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to focus on the research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. Uses virology and immunology method for curing the diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.

Financial Milestones: Enanta Pharma's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Enanta Pharma's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -22.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enanta Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -197.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enanta Pharma's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enanta Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -7.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Enanta Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

