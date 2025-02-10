Analyst Expectations For Datadog's Future

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Datadog DDOG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $169.67, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $155.54, the current average has increased by 9.08%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Datadog by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $140.00 $165.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $170.00 $157.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $180.00 - Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $143.00 $143.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $150.00 $170.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $170.00 $151.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $165.00 $141.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $155.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Outperform $200.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $187.00 $155.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Datadog. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Datadog's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Datadog's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Datadog's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Datadog's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

