The Analyst Verdict: Mid-America Apartment In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Mid-America Apartment MAA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Mid-America Apartment, revealing an average target of $161.09, a high estimate of $173.00, and a low estimate of $152.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.14%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Mid-America Apartment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $159.00 $155.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $161.00 $158.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $164.00 $174.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $152.00 $166.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $168.00 $159.50 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $155.00 - John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $157.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $159.00 $163.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $166.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $173.00 $174.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mid-America Apartment's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Mid-America Apartment's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mid-America Apartment analyst ratings.

About Mid-America Apartment

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in southeastern and southwestern United States. Company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities. Key revenue comes from the Same Store.

Financial Insights: Mid-America Apartment

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.9%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.