The Analyst Verdict: Guidewire Software In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

Guidewire Software GWRE underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 10 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $222.86, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.93% increase from the previous average price target of $210.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Guidewire Software's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $240.00 $210.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $210.00 - Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $230.00 $220.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $228.00 $210.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $215.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $215.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $231.00 $231.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $231.00 $200.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $205.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $204.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Guidewire Software. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Guidewire Software's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Guidewire Software's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Guidewire Software's Background

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

A Deep Dive into Guidewire Software's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Guidewire Software's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Guidewire Software's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guidewire Software's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guidewire Software's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Guidewire Software's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

