Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Winnebago Industries Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Winnebago Industries WGO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Winnebago Industries, revealing an average target of $59.2, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average represents a 3.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $61.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Winnebago Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $58.00 $56.00 Brett Andress Keybanc Announces Overweight $58.00 - Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $64.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Winnebago Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Winnebago Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Winnebago Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was nearly $3 billion in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 83% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 38,796 in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021. It also is developing electric and autonomous technology.

Winnebago Industries: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Winnebago Industries's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 November, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Winnebago Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Winnebago Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Winnebago Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Winnebago Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

