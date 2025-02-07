What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arvinas

Analysts' ratings for Arvinas ARVN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $65.5, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average represents a 12.67% decrease from the previous average price target of $75.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Arvinas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $32.00 $48.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $88.00 $90.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arvinas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Arvinas's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arvinas

Arvinas Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins.. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The group's product candidates are bavdegalutamide, ARV-471 and ARV-766.

Arvinas: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Arvinas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 195.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arvinas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -48.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arvinas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arvinas's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arvinas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

