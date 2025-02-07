The Analyst Verdict: Honeywell Intl In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Honeywell Intl HON, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $256.62, with a high estimate of $298.00 and a low estimate of $231.00. Marking an increase of 8.22%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $237.12.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Honeywell Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $260.00 $236.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $260.00 $255.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $231.00 $233.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $266.00 $268.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $255.00 $260.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $254.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Hold $260.00 $220.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $256.00 $227.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $268.00 $244.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $260.00 $252.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $253.00 $253.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $240.00 $220.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $298.00 $215.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $254.00 $215.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $252.00 $229.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $253.00 $213.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Honeywell Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Honeywell Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Honeywell Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Honeywell Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Honeywell Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

