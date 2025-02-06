Breaking Down Conmed: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Conmed CNMD, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $76.5, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 6.71% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $82.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Conmed by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $74.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $91.00 $97.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $70.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Conmed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Conmed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Conmed compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Conmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Conmed's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Conmed's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Conmed analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Conmed

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgeries. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery. From a geographic perspective, the firm is U.S.-centric, with maximum domestic sales accounting for revenue, EMEA accounting for second place, APAC at third, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Conmed's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Conmed's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Conmed's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Conmed's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.