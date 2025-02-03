What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vericel

Ratings for Vericel VCEL were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $63.57, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $60.86, the current average has increased by 4.45%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vericel by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $67.00 $64.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $61.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $66.00 $56.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vericel. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vericel. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vericel compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vericel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vericel's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vericel's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vericel analyst ratings.

Get to Know Vericel Better

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, specialized in various therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets two cell therapy products in the United States, MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) and Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts). The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.

Vericel's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vericel's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.04% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vericel's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vericel's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Vericel adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.