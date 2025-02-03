Expert Outlook: Sprout Social Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Sprout Social SPT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $42.67, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.52% lower than the prior average price target of $43.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Sprout Social's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $42.00 $34.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $36.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $38.00 $40.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $29.00 $40.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprout Social. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Sprout Social's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sprout Social Better

Sprout Social Inc develops a cloud software that brings together social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The firm generates majority revenue from software subscriptions.

Financial Insights: Sprout Social

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sprout Social's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprout Social's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -16.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprout Social's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Sprout Social adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

