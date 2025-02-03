5 Analysts Have This To Say About SEMrush Hldgs

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for SEMrush Hldgs SEMR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.57% from the previous average price target of $17.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of SEMrush Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Luke Horton Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $18.00 - Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SEMrush Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SEMrush Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SEMrush Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SEMrush Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SEMrush Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SEMrush Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SEMrush Hldgs analyst ratings.

Delving into SEMrush Hldgs's Background

SEMrush Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform. Its platform enables subscribers to improve their online visibility and drive traffic, including on their websites and social media pages, and distribute highly relevant content to their customers on a targeted basis across various channels to drive high-quality traffic and measure the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns. Geographically, it generates revenues from the US, the UK, and other regions.

SEMrush Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SEMrush Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SEMrush Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEMrush Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEMrush Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, SEMrush Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.