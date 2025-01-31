The Analyst Verdict: Angi In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Angi ANGI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $2.77, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $1.70. This current average represents a 16.31% decrease from the previous average price target of $3.31.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Angi. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Neutral $2.00 $1.70 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $1.70 $2.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $3.00 $3.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $2.00 $3.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.25 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $3.00 $3.25 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $2.00 $3.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Angi. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Angi. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Angi compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Angi compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Angi's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Angi's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Angi analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Angi: A Closer Look

Angi Inc connects quality home service professionals across different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping, with consumers. The Company has three operating segments namely, Ads and Leads that generate maximum revenue, Services, and International (Europe and Canada). The company operates under multiple brands that including Angi, HomeAdvisor, and Handy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the United States.

Angi: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Angi's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.52%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Angi's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Angi's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Angi's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Angi's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.