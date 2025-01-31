Assessing Carvana: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Carvana CVNA in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $296.7, with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $245.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.33% increase from the previous average price target of $266.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Carvana. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $350.00 $300.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $277.00 $195.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $280.00 $270.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $330.00 $330.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $275.00 $300.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $330.00 $300.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $245.00 $240.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Carvana. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Carvana's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Carvana's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Carvana Better

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Carvana

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Carvana displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 10.06. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

