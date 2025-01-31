Expert Outlook: Dow Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Dow DOW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $47.4, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A 10.92% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $53.21.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Dow by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $47.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $38.00 $41.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $46.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $48.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $59.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $53.00 $60.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $44.00 $55.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $41.00 $51.00 Eric Boyes Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $56.00 - Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $48.00 $56.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $46.00 $50.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $47.00 $55.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $60.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dow. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dow. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Dow's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Dow's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dow analyst ratings.

Discovering Dow: A Closer Look

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Financial Milestones: Dow's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Dow displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.98. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.