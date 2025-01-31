Assessing Confluent: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Confluent CFLT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.18, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 7.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $32.73.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Confluent by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $33.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $36.00 $33.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $37.00 $34.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $35.00 $31.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Confluent. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Confluent's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Confluent analyst ratings.

Delving into Confluent's Background

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Understanding the Numbers: Confluent's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Confluent's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

