What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management NLY underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.43, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 0.34% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $20.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Annaly Capital Management among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Mark Devries Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $19.00 - Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Annaly Capital Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Annaly Capital Management's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, credit risk transfer securities, other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans and mortgage servicing rights. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The Company's three investment groups are comprised of the following: Annaly Agency Group, Annaly Residential Credit Group, Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group.

A Deep Dive into Annaly Capital Management's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Annaly Capital Management's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 339.05% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Annaly Capital Management's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 84.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Annaly Capital Management's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Annaly Capital Management's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Annaly Capital Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

