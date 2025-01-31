What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LegalZoom.com

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on LegalZoom.com LZ over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.42, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a 13.78% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $7.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive LegalZoom.com is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $8.00 $7.00 Ella Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $9.00 $8.00 Stephen Ju UBS Announces Neutral $9.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $8.50 $7.00 Mario Lu Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.00 Ella Smith JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LegalZoom.com. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LegalZoom.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of LegalZoom.com's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into LegalZoom.com's Background

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

Financial Insights: LegalZoom.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LegalZoom.com's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: LegalZoom.com's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): LegalZoom.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LegalZoom.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: LegalZoom.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

