Breaking Down AppFolio: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on AppFolio APPF, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $269.5, a high estimate of $295.00, and a low estimate of $253.00. This current average has decreased by 2.0% from the previous average price target of $275.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AppFolio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $295.00 $295.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $265.00 $265.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Announces Sector Weight $253.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $265.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AppFolio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AppFolio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AppFolio's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AppFolio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AppFolio Better

AppFolio Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for real estate industry. Its property management software provides property managers with an end-to-end solution to their business needs. Its products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager). It also offers value-added services, such as screening, risk mitigation and electronic payment services. The business activity of the firm predominantly functions through the United States and it generates revenue in the form of subscription fees.

Financial Insights: AppFolio

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AppFolio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppFolio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppFolio's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppFolio's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.58%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AppFolio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

