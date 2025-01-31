Breaking Down Walgreens Boots Alliance: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.08, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. This current average has increased by 8.1% from the previous average price target of $10.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Walgreens Boots Alliance is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $12.00 $9.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $12.00 $9.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Underperform $8.50 $7.50 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $9.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walgreens Boots Alliance. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Walgreens Boots Alliance's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Walgreens Boots Alliance's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Walgreens Boots Alliance Better

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the US, with over 8,000 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the US. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Financial Insights: Walgreens Boots Alliance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Walgreens Boots Alliance's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.5% as of 30 November, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walgreens Boots Alliance's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walgreens Boots Alliance's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.6% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walgreens Boots Alliance's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.09, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

